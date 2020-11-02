WATCH: There's A Saved By The Bell Reboot Coming This Month...

I’ll be honest, I wasn’t sure 2020 could get any worse. And then I remembered, “oh yeah, we’re getting a Save By The Bell reboot”.

“In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.”

OOF. And look, I’m usually a big believer in positive thinking. But AC Slater as a gym teacher, Kelly Kapowski as the governor’s wife, and NO SCREECH?

Hard to be optimistic about this living up to our nostalgic intentions. Especially when you consider just how brutal Netflix’s reboot of Full House was.

Maybe they should’ve stopped after they reunited on Fallon.

If anyone needs me, I’ll be hoping/praying that the Home Improvement reboot is much, much better.