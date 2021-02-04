WATCH: These Four Women Absolutely CRUSH A Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven
There are very few things that everyone can agree upon, when it comes to music. But one of the universal truths? Led Zeppelin is a difficult band to cover, and ‘Stairway to Heaven’ might be the most ambitious one you could choose from their catalogue.
But don’t tell that to these girls.
That’s a band called First To Eleven, joined by three guest female vocalists. And this from their eighth covers compilation, a discography that includes covers of everyone from Metallica to Rage Against the Machine, The Weekend, and even Wheatus.
The only other time(s) I can remember Stairway being done this well?
By Heart.
And Mastodon.
Well done, ladies.