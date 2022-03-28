WATCH: They Dropped A Deleted Joker Scene From The Batman, And Fans Are Looking For Clues!

Well, we’re a few days late getting to this. Mostly because it was released right as our radio show was ending on Friday. And yesterday, rightly so, was all about paying tribute to the late, great Taylor Hawkins. Anyway, that’s likely more detail than you cared to know about why I’m blogging about the a deleted scene from The Batman, more than 72 hours after it dropped. But man, it was a big deal. In case you haven’t seen it:

Sure seems to tee up a sequel involving the Joker, no? More, from Polygon:

The deliberately disquieting presentation of Keoghan’s Joker, along with the startling makeup effects that power his performance, provides a tantalizing morsel of what’s likely to come in the inevitable sequel to The Batman, which is currently raking it in at the box office, with more than $600 million worldwide. (First things first, though: Reeves has his upcoming Penguin spinoff over at HBO Max to manage, with Colin Farrell reprising his role.) At present, Keoghan isn’t officially set to return as the Clown Prince of Crime, though if he does, we might see him in the role again anywhere between now and 2027. And if Keoghan does return, his Joker is primed to be the most monstrous version of the villain we’ve ever seen in live action, a particularly vile kind of nemesis who clearly has some sort of demented affection for Pattinson’s Batman. (At one point, he cradles his face as he asks the hero the kind of personal questions Bruce Wayne would rather not answer.) Judging by the palpable dread Reeves wrung out of the Riddler, one thing’s clear: His vision for Joker will be far from a laughing matter.

Oh, and there’s Internet sleuths dissecting the trailer, too.