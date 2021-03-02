WATCH: This AHL Team Has Hired A Town Crier To Announce Goals, And Oh My God, We Need A Crier

What’s wrong with your Calgary Flames? Well, depends who you ask. Underperforming, potentially overpaid players? Maybe. A coaching change needed? Perhaps.

But have we considered the problem is that their games aren’t…theatrical enough? Maybe a town crier is the answer. That’s what the Vegas Golden Knights farm team has.

Town Crier got some fit upgrades 😂🎺 pic.twitter.com/Yj5s5Vit6x — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) February 25, 2021

Although, his trumpet skills leave a bit to be desired.

Town crier homeboy came up flat on ye ol’ horn. pic.twitter.com/oNeUnT5yZm — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) February 7, 2021

Turns out, the crier is a former member of Blue Man Group.

“To get to use my voice and talk to people, and go to a different area I never got to go with Blue Man, it adds a layer of a challenge that is so exciting,” Roberts said in a phone interview with Vegas Hockey Now. “I haven’t gotten to use a stage voice in so long, I’ve got to get some honey in my throat before games to make sure my throat doesn’t go stale.”

Vegas, man.

Err, Henderson, man.