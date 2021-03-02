WATCH: This AHL Team Has Hired A Town Crier To Announce Goals, And Oh My God, We Need A Crier
What’s wrong with your Calgary Flames? Well, depends who you ask. Underperforming, potentially overpaid players? Maybe. A coaching change needed? Perhaps.
But have we considered the problem is that their games aren’t…theatrical enough? Maybe a town crier is the answer. That’s what the Vegas Golden Knights farm team has.
Town Crier got some fit upgrades 😂🎺 pic.twitter.com/Yj5s5Vit6x— Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) February 25, 2021
He’s baaaack 🎺 pic.twitter.com/5ncMOgxJQT— Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) February 25, 2021
Although, his trumpet skills leave a bit to be desired.
Town crier homeboy came up flat on ye ol’ horn. pic.twitter.com/oNeUnT5yZm— Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) February 7, 2021
Turns out, the crier is a former member of Blue Man Group.
“To get to use my voice and talk to people, and go to a different area I never got to go with Blue Man, it adds a layer of a challenge that is so exciting,” Roberts said in a phone interview with Vegas Hockey Now. “I haven’t gotten to use a stage voice in so long, I’ve got to get some honey in my throat before games to make sure my throat doesn’t go stale.”
Vegas, man.
Err, Henderson, man.
Jake Bischoff scored. The game is tied 2-2.— Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) February 7, 2021
PLAY THE HORN MONTY.#HomeMeansHenderson pic.twitter.com/mSMuiLjGac
