WATCH: This Doctor Isn't So Sure Conor McGregor Had Stress Fractures In His Leg Before UFC 264

We’ve learned a lot about Conor McGregor in the wake of UFC 264 a couple of weekends ago, and not much of it is flattering. First, there was the footage that surfaced of McGregor threatening Dustin Poirier and his wife after the fight, and some ugly (hastily deleted) tweets a few days after.

And now, one of the reasons he provided for his loss/injury appears to be in question.

In case you missed it, Conor took to Instagram and cited pre-existing “stress fractures” being a major factor that led to the doctor’s stoppage.

And shortly thereafter, posted a few photos, including one from a doctor’s appointment.

Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time! pic.twitter.com/iZhQ3j7B1A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

An orthopaedic surgeon & MMA doctor named David Abassi got to zooming on that photo.

Just Zoomed in MRI from Conor post.Its an ANKLE https://t.co/lc9H4fsyHe stress injury to tibia where broke bones.This would not even be the study to look for that



MRI shows contusion/bruising to ankle joint (lower),appears unrelated to his break BASED ON THIS VIEW #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/QsvjdnsSDs — David Abbasi, MD (@DrDavidAbbasi) July 16, 2021

He also provided a bit more clarity in a YouTube video.

And he’s not the only physician who’s come to this conclusion.

For his part, McGregor doesn’t seem to be too bothered.