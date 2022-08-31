WATCH: This Dude Is Suing A Couple of Jackass Dudes Over A Failed Jet Ski Stunt

You hear about the guy who’s suing a couple of dudes from Jackass?

Unfortunately that’s not the setup for a punchline, and this isn’t a joke. His name is Michael Vicens-Segura, and he’s suing Chris Pontious and Steve-O. More, from Law and Crime:

A judge has scheduled a trial date in the civil case against two members of the show and movie series Jackass. Air traffic controller Michael Vicéns-Segura has sued cast members Stephen Gilchrest Glover (a.k.a. Steve-O) and Chris Pontius, saying they caused him a near-fatal head injury during a botched “Jet Ski Tug of War” stunt. The defendants assert the plaintiff put himself in the position where he got hurt. Jurors will have to decide which side they believe in trial proceedings set for March 7, 2023. A “pretrial/settlement conference” is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Here’s the stunt in question:

There’s a much longer breakdown here as well.

It’ll be interesting to see where this goes.