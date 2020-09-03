WATCH: This Dude Showed Up To His City Council Meeting To Address An Issue...Boneless Wings?

Ander Christensen is the hero we didn't know we needed. In case you haven't seen it, he's the guy that showed up to a city council meeting in Lincoln, Nebraska looking to spotlight a very important issue that no one's talking about.

The video's gone super viraland lded Ander in the New York Times.

And, it's got the Internet wondering if there's more issues we should be starting conversations about.

Now we need to address the fact that when we order wings, restaurants are trying to pass off 1 whole wing as 2 pieces. 10 piece wings only consists of 5 total wings. — CT (@BigFan_bigfan) September 2, 2020

How about horseradish? There's no horse in horseradish!!! — Spatula City (@Spatula8) September 2, 2020

Amen brother. Don’t even get me started on Almond Milk or this shirt comes off. pic.twitter.com/lSZGbC0P9W — Sean Hecking 🚲 (@seanhecking) September 2, 2020