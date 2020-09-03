iHeartRadio

WATCH: This Dude Showed Up To His City Council Meeting To Address An Issue...Boneless Wings?

6b16f5aa-e0ca-4bbb-a9a8-90419eb06b64_poster

Ander Christensen is the hero we didn't know we needed. In case you haven't seen it, he's the guy that showed up to a city council meeting in Lincoln, Nebraska looking to spotlight a very important issue that no one's talking about. 

The video's gone super viraland lded Ander in the New York Times.

And, it's got the Internet wondering if there's more issues we should be starting conversations about. 

