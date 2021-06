WATCH: This Dude Singing Rock Songs As Cartman May Be The Best Thing You See This Week

Look, it was a bit quiet on the Internet yesterday, because of the Memorial Day holiday down in ‘Merica. Also, for some reason these videos really made me laugh. And finally, I never claimed this was a blog of hard-hitting journalism. It’s the kind of stuff you’re just looking to kill a few minutes with at work.

There, with all of my caveats/excuses put out there and out of the way, here’s today’s blog, featuring some dude covering rock songs as Cartman from South Park.

But before you write off Fernando Ufret as just a bizarre TikTok fascination, stay with him, and consider the quality of this Foo cover dude posted on his YouTube channel.

But also, listen to Cartman sing Styx and Kenny Loggins. GOLD.

I promise I’ll try harder with tomorrow’s blog.

