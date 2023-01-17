WATCH: This Microbudget Horror Movie Was Made In Edmonton, And Is Blowing Up At The Box Office!
Have you heard about Skinamarink?
#Skinamarink was shot in Edmonton for $15k at director Kyle Edward Ball's childhood home.— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) January 16, 2023
This weekend, the micrcobudget film made $746,000 from 692 theaters at the North American box office, actually selling out shows in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. #yeg pic.twitter.com/wpqDaESbnG
The trailer doesn't show much, but does look pretty friggin' creepy.
The film also boasts a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch it on Shudder.