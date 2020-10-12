iHeartRadio

WATCH: This Might Be The Greatest Knockout In UFC History!

aaaa

Greatest knockout in UFC history? That’s what they’re saying. “They” being the UFC, and a lot of fans, too. It happened on Saturday night, and Joaquin Buckley was the dude behind it. 

It gets crazier the more you watch it, and the more angles you find of it. 

But bear in mind, there’s also recency bias to factor in here. We’ve seen a lot of badass KOs over the years. Like Jorge Masvidal starching “Funky” Ben Askren. 

Edson Barboza shutting off Terry Etim. 

Ronda Rousey falling victim to a Holly Holm head kick.

Dan Henderson dropping his patented “H Bomb” on Michael Bisping.

Or Conor McGregor snatching Jose Aldo’s belt with one punch, only 13 seconds into their bout at UFC 194.

Anyway, I could go on. Point being, let’s not take anything away from Joaquin Buckley and that incredible knockout from Saturday. 

But there’s a lot of KOs that could be argued as the greatest ever. 

