WATCH: This Might Be The Greatest Knockout In UFC History!

Greatest knockout in UFC history? That’s what they’re saying. “They” being the UFC, and a lot of fans, too. It happened on Saturday night, and Joaquin Buckley was the dude behind it.

THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY 🤯 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

It gets crazier the more you watch it, and the more angles you find of it.

The Octagon-side angle might be the best one yet 😳 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/WbPJzbvDZH — UFC (@ufc) October 11, 2020

But bear in mind, there’s also recency bias to factor in here. We’ve seen a lot of badass KOs over the years. Like Jorge Masvidal starching “Funky” Ben Askren.

The man with the fastest KO in @UFC history returns tonight 🤯



Order #UFC244: Masvidal vs. Diaz ➡️ https://t.co/jl2FAQRQjo pic.twitter.com/XXHuXa8e6K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2019

Edson Barboza shutting off Terry Etim.

Another amazing Kick KO is Edson Barboza vs Terry Etim at UFC 142 in Rio! #DWCOTD pic.twitter.com/dmmDKlpEA5 — danawhite (@danawhite) October 5, 2015

Ronda Rousey falling victim to a Holly Holm head kick.

Ronda Rousey vs Holly Holm



The head kick pic.twitter.com/hKdJWbPqFG — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 3, 2020

Dan Henderson dropping his patented “H Bomb” on Michael Bisping.

My favorite KO RT @danawhite: Henderson KOs Bisping at UFC 100 on July 11, 2009 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas #DWCOTD pic.twitter.com/6T0RCwAou9 — Somebody Named Matt (@sowhitematt) October 11, 2015

Or Conor McGregor snatching Jose Aldo’s belt with one punch, only 13 seconds into their bout at UFC 194.

#OnThisDay In 2015: Conor McGregor only needed 13 seconds to KO Jose Aldo...💥



For McGregor’s next fight, he is -140 to take down Cowboy Cerrone by KO/TKO!pic.twitter.com/cJPGjdPgMX — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 12, 2019

Anyway, I could go on. Point being, let’s not take anything away from Joaquin Buckley and that incredible knockout from Saturday.

"Aw naw, you gonna make me cry."



See @Newmansa94's wholesome reaction when greeted backstage by @danawhite after his viral KO 😌 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/MCqhsIZWlb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 11, 2020

But there’s a lot of KOs that could be argued as the greatest ever.