WATCH: This Nirvana Cover By Puddle of Mudd Is...Something.

As the old expression goes, if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all. So, without comment, here is Puddle of Mudd covering Nirvana, at SiriusXM.

I lied. I have a couple of things to say. First, some context. This video showed up on my social feeds a few times yesterday, despite the fact it's from late last year. That explains the lack of social distancing, etc. As for why the video's making the rounds again, I'm assuming because a lot of people were like me, and until yesterday, had no idea how absurdly bad this cover was.

In case you think that's being too harsh, please consider this supercut.

Anyway, weird...and bad. Weirdly bad, because their rendition of their own song, 'Blurry', wasn't awful.

But, at least Wes Scantlin & Co can take some solace from the fact that while this was bad...it's not the worst that Nirvana's been butchered. That distinction belongs to Robbie Williams' old band, Take That. Holy shit, this sucks.