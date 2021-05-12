WATCH: This Violent Minor Football Drill Has The Entire Sport Pissed Off

Surely by now you’ve seen the video, a hard one to watch, of two young football players violently colliding in a practice drill.

Are they too young to be doing this drill? pic.twitter.com/lA8G9U86Wx — Young Black Jesus (@Zeekncashe) May 11, 2021

While the origin of the clip isn’t clear, the sport of football is PISSED. And rightly so.

This is dangerous, inappropriate and has NO place in our game.



Coach training is a pillar of our Football Development Model because educated coaches are key to making the game safer and more fun for the kids who play it. https://t.co/d1s9O0Joe9 — USA Football 🇺🇸🏈 (@USAFootball) May 12, 2021

Words cannot begin to express my anger watching this clip...this is not football & whoever put this idiotic drill together & allowed an obvious mismatch should never be allowed near a football field or youth sports forever! This is child abuse disguised as competition https://t.co/hxFmECY2fS — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 12, 2021

Idk what organization or program this is but they all should be banned until they get proper coaching. Ridiculous https://t.co/TKeCGDkBOv — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) May 12, 2021

Attention all parents! If your kid is doing this drill. Take your child off the field and don’t go back to those stupid coaches. Coaches like this aren’t safe and ruin the image off football. https://t.co/JkXnYRyeaf — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 12, 2021

🤬EXACTLY why I wouldn't let my boys play tackle until I was done playing - so I could be there to make sure they were being taught the right way. Where's the standards for who's "coaching" young kids? This is a set up from the start, they knew damn well what was about to happen! pic.twitter.com/xqjbqwrz1h — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) May 12, 2021

More, from FOX News:

It’s unclear when the video was taken or what youth football program was hosting the drills. The Tennessee Titans' logo was on the field and the players' helmets. The Titans, USA Football and Pop Warner didn't immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment on the video. Youth football has been under the national spotlight for the last few years, with studies showing a decline in participation in the game. Youth participating in football for those between the ages of 6 and 12 declined just over 30% from its peaks in 2008, according to a 2020 Forbes report. Additionally, high school football participation declined just over 5% from peak levels in 2009. Concussions and other health-related risks have also been a cause of concern for parents over the last few years. Bloomberg reported in 2014 that half of Americans wouldn’t want their children playing football.

You can definitely understand a parent’s caution about minor football, especially after seeing a clip like this.