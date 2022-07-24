WATCH: Tom Morello Gets Accidentally Tackled By Security Onstage Mid-Song
How about Tom Morello, taking some incidental/accidental contact during Rage Against The Machine's set in Toronto the other night?
Another angle here, around the one minute mark:
The band announced donations to some Indigenous charities here in Canada, as well.
WhyHunger: https://t.co/fN0jikAGAW— Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) July 21, 2022
Polaris Institute: https://t.co/UcKeanf66k
Roots of Justice: https://t.co/d13SuYtPa9
Indigenous Climate Action: https://t.co/BkurDl4VHZ pic.twitter.com/7cisMfDF3u
You can catch Rage when they hit the Dome in March, a show several years in the making/waiting.
And if you haven't heard their Live & Rare album, it was previously only released in Japan, but is now up on streaming services, as of a couple weeks ago. It's awesome.