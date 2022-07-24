iHeartRadio

WATCH: Tom Morello Gets Accidentally Tackled By Security Onstage Mid-Song

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 8.24.53 PM

How about Tom Morello, taking some incidental/accidental contact during Rage Against The Machine's set in Toronto the other night? 

Another angle here, around the one minute mark:

The band announced donations to some Indigenous charities here in Canada, as well. 

You can catch Rage when they hit the Dome in March, a show several years in the making/waiting. 

And if you haven't heard their Live & Rare album, it was previously only released in Japan, but is now up on streaming services, as of a couple weeks ago. It's awesome. 

