WATCH: Tom Morello Gets Accidentally Tackled By Security Onstage Mid-Song

How about Tom Morello, taking some incidental/accidental contact during Rage Against The Machine's set in Toronto the other night?

Another angle here, around the one minute mark:

The band announced donations to some Indigenous charities here in Canada, as well.

You can catch Rage when they hit the Dome in March, a show several years in the making/waiting.

And if you haven't heard their Live & Rare album, it was previously only released in Japan, but is now up on streaming services, as of a couple weeks ago. It's awesome.