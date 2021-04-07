WATCH: Tony Hawk & Andy Macdonald Recreate Their WILD 1999 Doubles Session!

Don’t mind Tony Hawk. Dude turns 53 next month, but you wouldn’t know it, based on the videos he puts on Twitter.

After posting our 1999 doubles run last week, the feedback was incredible. I received thousands of comments about the love for that era of skating. The nostalgia was so strong that @andymacdonald & I decided to do it again, 22 years later - complete with @selema on the mic. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/DRHWgWsA1e — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 7, 2021

He’s referencing a pretty cool clip, with some never-before-seen footage from the 1999 X-Games, that he dropped last week.

Somehow I got the raw feed of our final doubles run at 1999 @XGames. It’s awkward to see without commentary from @selema so I asked @andymacdonald to give his version of what he was thinking, and I did the same (based on what I could remember). Here are our takes back to back: pic.twitter.com/XB9yArbfKz — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 28, 2021

For the uninitiated (or those who aren’t old balls like the rest of us), Tony & Andy were absolute rockstars in the late 90s skate scene.

“Birdman” continues to age so much cooler than the rest of us.

Even if the kids at the skatepark aren’t being kind to him about his age.