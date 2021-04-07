iHeartRadio

WATCH: Tony Hawk & Andy Macdonald Recreate Their WILD 1999 Doubles Session!

Screen-Shot-2021-04-07-at-12.15.47-PM (1)

Don’t mind Tony Hawk. Dude turns 53 next month, but you wouldn’t know it, based on the videos he puts on Twitter.

 

 

He’s referencing a pretty cool clip, with some never-before-seen footage from the 1999 X-Games, that he dropped last week.

 

 

For the uninitiated (or those who aren’t old balls like the rest of us), Tony & Andy were absolute rockstars in the late 90s skate scene.

“Birdman” continues to age so much cooler than the rest of us.

Even if the kids at the skatepark aren’t being kind to him about his age.

