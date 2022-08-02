iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: Tony Hawk Joins A Tony Hawk Pro Skater Tribute Band Onstage!

resize

If I'm in a Tony Hawk Pro Skater tribute band, this is where I pack it up, call it a career, and retire. Because surely it doesn't get any better than Birdman himself joining you on the stage:

 

The band? The 900s. The venue? A bar called Signature Brew in London, who seemed as surprised as the band, fans, and Internet were. 

Imagine being in the crowd for something like this?  

The legend of Birdman continues to grow. 

 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!