WATCH: Tony Hawk Joins A Tony Hawk Pro Skater Tribute Band Onstage!
If I'm in a Tony Hawk Pro Skater tribute band, this is where I pack it up, call it a career, and retire. Because surely it doesn't get any better than Birdman himself joining you on the stage:
My / our rendition of Agent Orange’s Bloodstains from last night’s show at @SignatureBrewE8. This was one of the first punk songs I heard as a kid and it was a catalyst for shaping the soundtracks to THPS games. Thanks to @The900Banduk for summoning me to the stage! ➡️⬇️⭕️ pic.twitter.com/wR49DWUx0z— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 31, 2022
The band? The 900s. The venue? A bar called Signature Brew in London, who seemed as surprised as the band, fans, and Internet were.
Not gonna lie, when we booked a @tonyhawk soundtrack cover band, we didn’t expect actual Tony Hawk to show up in London and cover @goldfingermusic with them. Sorry, what just happened?? pic.twitter.com/K0Hpd2A7bq— Signature Brew (@SignatureBrew) July 30, 2022
Imagine being in the crowd for something like this?
My boyfriend plays in a Tony Hawk Pro Skater cover band and TONY FUCKIN HAWK CAME DOWN TO THEIR SHOW!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5eJDH2zkEE— deb (@debbiegoughhh) July 30, 2022
So I went to see a Tony Hawk cover band in a small bar in East London and @tonyhawk showed up and sang some songs. WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL. @SignatureBrewE8 pic.twitter.com/xxPSQro2Pt— Isabel Davies (@IsabelDavies_) July 30, 2022
The legend of Birdman continues to grow.
Still buzzing from what turned out to be a very wild night with Tony Hawk Pro Skater cover band @the900banduk and their very special guest… @tonyhawk himself! A bunch of legends on stage 🤘 pic.twitter.com/PKPuGKzUKo— Signature Brew Haggerston (@SignatureBrewE8) July 31, 2022
Waiting in line at passport control (Europe travel is chaos right now fyi)— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 26, 2022
Guy in next lane: “Hey, I live right by you in Maryland”
Me: I live in San Diego
Him: “Oh I thought you were that motocross guy Travis Pastrana”
Me: I’m a skateboarder, my name is Tony.
Him: “I was close”