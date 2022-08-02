WATCH: Tony Hawk Joins A Tony Hawk Pro Skater Tribute Band Onstage!

If I'm in a Tony Hawk Pro Skater tribute band, this is where I pack it up, call it a career, and retire. Because surely it doesn't get any better than Birdman himself joining you on the stage:

My / our rendition of Agent Orange’s Bloodstains from last night’s show at @SignatureBrewE8. This was one of the first punk songs I heard as a kid and it was a catalyst for shaping the soundtracks to THPS games. Thanks to @The900Banduk for summoning me to the stage! ➡️⬇️⭕️ pic.twitter.com/wR49DWUx0z — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 31, 2022

The band? The 900s. The venue? A bar called Signature Brew in London, who seemed as surprised as the band, fans, and Internet were.

Not gonna lie, when we booked a @tonyhawk soundtrack cover band, we didn’t expect actual Tony Hawk to show up in London and cover @goldfingermusic with them. Sorry, what just happened?? pic.twitter.com/K0Hpd2A7bq — Signature Brew (@SignatureBrew) July 30, 2022

Imagine being in the crowd for something like this?

My boyfriend plays in a Tony Hawk Pro Skater cover band and TONY FUCKIN HAWK CAME DOWN TO THEIR SHOW!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5eJDH2zkEE — deb (@debbiegoughhh) July 30, 2022

So I went to see a Tony Hawk cover band in a small bar in East London and @tonyhawk showed up and sang some songs. WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL. @SignatureBrewE8 pic.twitter.com/xxPSQro2Pt — Isabel Davies (@IsabelDavies_) July 30, 2022

The legend of Birdman continues to grow.

Still buzzing from what turned out to be a very wild night with Tony Hawk Pro Skater cover band @the900banduk and their very special guest… @tonyhawk himself! A bunch of legends on stage 🤘 pic.twitter.com/PKPuGKzUKo — Signature Brew Haggerston (@SignatureBrewE8) July 31, 2022