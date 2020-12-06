WATCH: Trailer For A Documentary On Scott Weiland, And His Battles With Mental Health

Well, this looks interesting as hell. A new trailer for a documentary about Scott Weiland, and his struggles with mental health.

Unfortunately, I don’t have much more for you yet. I’ve done some digging for a release date and more, but haven’t come up with much yet. The production company that posted the trailer has done some cool stuff. First Row Films has done short documentary features on Rick Flair, Matt Hughes, the Mannings, Snoop Dogg, and others, according to IMDB.

Let’s hope Rory Karpf, the mind behind this project, gets the idea picked up by one of the big streaming services.

5yrs ago we lost musician #ScottWeiland. I'm trying to make a film on his struggle w/ mental illness. Below is trailer w/ exclusive access to Scott's parents & wife. But I've faced opposition to make film. If you'd like to see it, please share trailer🙏 https://t.co/gPZmWA8cSl — Rory Karpf (@RoryKarpf) December 5, 2020

If you’d like a look at some of Rory’s other work, check out his website.