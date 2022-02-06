WATCH: Trevor Zegras Busted Out A Tribute To Dodgeball, And Stole The NHL Skills Competition!

Pardon my French, but holy shit, Trevor Zegras.

If you skipped Friday’s NHL Skills Competition, fair. I did, too. But damn, did we miss some straight up sorcery, and a skills comp that was seemingly a slam dunk with fans, pardon the All-Star pun.

Here’s the clip everyone’s talking about.

In fact, the whole thing looked pretty fun.

Yeah, not sure how Alex Pietrangelo wins here. And neither is anyone else.

Alex Pietrangelo wins the breakaway challenge without scoring a goal when Trevor Zegras scored one of the coolest showman goals I've ever seen in my life. Cool event! — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 5, 2022

ⓘ This claim is disputed. https://t.co/exJkUvZcIg — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 5, 2022

Regardless, one thing’s for sure, Trevor Zegras is one to keep an eye on. And not just on All-Star Weekend.