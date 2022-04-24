iHeartRadio

WATCH: Tyson Fury With Another MASSIVE KO, & A Bunch of Interesting Options For What's Next!

Screen_Shot_2022_04_24_at_12.23.09_AM.0.j.jpgpeg

The Gypsy King did it again.

 

 

And shortly after that, Tyson Fury (who’s allegedly ready to retire now) very clearly had a couple of interesting options appear for him. One stepped into the ring:

 

The other came up at the post fight press conference.

 

 

Further to the former option:

 

 

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for The Gypsy King.

