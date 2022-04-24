WATCH: Tyson Fury With Another MASSIVE KO, & A Bunch of Interesting Options For What's Next!

The Gypsy King did it again.

Fury with the uppercut KO



Cemented as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time. pic.twitter.com/N9oTX9o91Y — SamMMA🇨🇦👹 (@SamPixelsMMA) April 23, 2022

And shortly after that, Tyson Fury (who’s allegedly ready to retire now) very clearly had a couple of interesting options appear for him. One stepped into the ring:

The @Tyson_Fury mind games with Francis Ngannou have already begun.. 😅#FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/ileCmMfPXB — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 24, 2022

The other came up at the post fight press conference.

"Don't rule me out of fighting there! You might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys! I know @DMcIntyreWWE has been saying a lot of things about me! I'd love to be at Cardiff!" - @Tyson_Fury 👀



CC: @btsportwwe#FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/UDBzZptZ2o — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

Further to the former option:

Fury on Ngannou: He's on my hit list in an exhibition fight. However he wants it. In a cage. In a boxing ring. Boxing gloves. UFC gloves. We can make it happen. pic.twitter.com/mX7KaU1SaE — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 23, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for The Gypsy King.

"Doesn't get any darker than committing suicide and I was there. To come back and to lose all that weight and get back mentally. You should never let anybody crush your dreams because anything is possible and I'm proof that that is true." - @Tyson_Fury 👏 #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/4MFYurvwEr — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022