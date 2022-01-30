WATCH: U2 Releases A Re-Worked Version of Sunday Bloody Sunday, On The Tragedy's 50th Anniversary
This past weekend, the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, and a dark day in Ireland’s history. And with it, a reworked, acoustic version of U2’s iconic song about it.
More, from The Irish Times.
The video, filmed in black and white and featuring images from the British army shooting that claimed 14 lives, includes a reworked final verse which re-emphasises the righteous anger which fuelled the original song while reflecting the reality of some of the more toxic elements of the 21st century. The new verse in full reads:
“Here at the murder scene.
The virus of fiction, reality TV.
Why so many mothers cry
Religion is the enemy of the Holy Spirit guide
And the battle just begun
Where is the victory Jesus won?”
It appeared without any fanfare or notice on the band’s Instagram account on Sunday afternoon and within an hour of landing on the social media platform it had been viewed close to 100,000 times.