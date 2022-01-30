iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: U2 Releases A Re-Worked Version of Sunday Bloody Sunday, On The Tragedy's 50th Anniversary

u2-sunday-blood-sunday-anniversary-1643563593

This past weekend, the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, and a dark day in Ireland’s history. And with it, a reworked, acoustic version of U2’s iconic song about it.

More, from The Irish Times

The video, filmed in black and white and featuring images from the British army shooting that claimed 14 lives, includes a reworked final verse which re-emphasises the righteous anger which fuelled the original song while reflecting the reality of some of the more toxic elements of the 21st century. The new verse in full reads:

 

“Here at the murder scene.

The virus of fiction, reality TV. 

Why so many mothers cry

Religion is the enemy of the Holy Spirit guide

And the battle just begun

Where is the victory Jesus won?”

 

It appeared without any fanfare or notice on the band’s Instagram account on Sunday afternoon and within an hour of landing on the social media platform it had been viewed close to 100,000 times.

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!