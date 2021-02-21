WATCH: UFC Fighter KO's Opponent, Then Busts Out A 90s Wrestling Taunt
Oh boy. Derrick Lewis, aka “The Black Beast”, absolutely flatlined Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday.
MY WORD. pic.twitter.com/Y6Soja9Rut— Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) February 21, 2021
Actually, to be more specific, he flatlined him, and then celebrated with a DX crotch chop.
Derrick Lewis hit em with the 'SUCK IT!' afterwards toopic.twitter.com/ksok2MuTFg— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 21, 2021
But that wasn’t where the wrestling references stopped. Lewis also explained why he kept throwing punches after the KO.
“He could turn into Undertaker and sit straight up.” 😂 (🎥: @MMAjunkie) pic.twitter.com/ohbMcSuedP— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 21, 2021
And, clarified why it’s been so cold in Houston lately.
Lewis on why it was so cold in Houston.#UFC pic.twitter.com/nYv6eNG9mZ— Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) February 21, 2021
Which, in case you don’t know, was a callback to an old post fight interview of his from a couple of years ago.
"My balls was hot!" 🔥🤣@Thebeast_ufc's answer, @joerogan's response - one of the great moments inside the Octagon 😂— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 15, 2021
Oh it's good to have a Derrick Lewis fight week again...#UFCVegas19 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/OPIwoTmXfA
A helluva KO, regardless of what you think of Lewis’ post-fight antics and words. Oh, and it wasn’t the only crazy knockout from Saturday’s card. Get a load of the flying knee from Julien Erosa.
JULIAN EROSA FLYING KNEE!! ✈️😱 #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/KfQbD8GxrD— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 20, 2021
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That SoundStarting February 22, Name That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 6pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the RunEnter for your chance to win a digital copy of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run!