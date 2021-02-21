iHeartRadio

WATCH: UFC Fighter KO's Opponent, Then Busts Out A 90s Wrestling Taunt

Oh boy. Derrick Lewis, aka “The Black Beast”, absolutely flatlined Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday.

 

 

Actually, to be more specific, he flatlined him, and then celebrated with a DX crotch chop.

 

 

But that wasn’t where the wrestling references stopped. Lewis also explained why he kept throwing punches after the KO.

 

 

And, clarified why it’s been so cold in Houston lately.

 

 

Which, in case you don’t know, was a callback to an old post fight interview of his from a couple of years ago.

 

 

A helluva KO, regardless of what you think of Lewis’ post-fight antics and words. Oh, and it wasn’t the only crazy knockout from Saturday’s card. Get a load of the flying knee from Julien Erosa.

