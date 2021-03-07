WATCH: UFC Fighter Loses His Belt In The Dumbest Way Possible

Well, this was dumb.

Petr Yan, (former) UFC bantamweight champion, lost his belt in just about the worst way possible on Saturday night.

An illegal knee to the head.

Aljamain Sterling is the NEW UFC Bantamweight Champion after this illegal knee disqualified Petr Yan #UFC259pic.twitter.com/lQ6ITgu9ip — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 7, 2021

The doctor has called off the fight after speaking to Aljamain Sterling, who was struck with an illegal knee by Petr Yan at #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/oRLduQfraV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 7, 2021

Due an illegal knee, Aljamain Sterling has won the UFC bantamweight championship at #UFC259 via disqualification, pic.twitter.com/zhxXngzMMA — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2021

And here’s where it starts to get really messy. Yan was up on all of the judge’s scorecards at this point, and really seemed to be on the verge of ending this fight.

Here is the full scorecard pic.twitter.com/pt2E5wIoNA — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 7, 2021

This had led to a few things happening over the past 36 hours or so.

Yan apologizing.

I apologize and wish speedy recovery to @funkmasterMMA I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it. — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 7, 2021

Aljamain analyzing the sequence.

Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit.

Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!#UFC259 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 7, 2021

Finally getting to watch the sequence and wow...Heartbreaking to watch https://t.co/jbXQySL3rx — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 7, 2021

Several fighters accusing him of embellishing the injury.

Some calling for the legalization of all knees.

Yan is champion. Is what it is. You can’t blame Aljo. Legalize all knees. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 7, 2021

And then the two firing their beef right back up, after images surfaced of Aljo celebrating the DQ victory.

Glad to see champ is fine now... https://t.co/0PgQS1dYdy — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 7, 2021

.@PetrYanUFC please allow me to cleanly knee you in the temple, while you aren’t looking! See how much of a “clown”I would be then.



I can admit RD 4 you were starting to land more shots, but the fight was statistically close, despite me fatiguing early.



The clown here is you. https://t.co/gL2kWAupii — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 7, 2021

According to Uncle Dana, they’ll be running this one back.

Never a dull moment in mixed martial arts.