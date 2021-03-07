iHeartRadio

WATCH: UFC Fighter Loses His Belt In The Dumbest Way Possible

Well, this was dumb.

Petr Yan, (former) UFC bantamweight champion, lost his belt in just about the worst way possible on Saturday night.

An illegal knee to the head.

And here’s where it starts to get really messy. Yan was up on all of the judge’s scorecards at this point, and really seemed to be on the verge of ending this fight. 

This had led to a few things happening over the past 36 hours or so.

Yan apologizing.

Aljamain analyzing the sequence.

 

 

Several fighters accusing him of embellishing the injury.

Some calling for the legalization of all knees.

 

 

And then the two firing their beef right back up, after images surfaced of Aljo celebrating the DQ victory.

 

 

According to Uncle Dana, they’ll be running this one back.

 

 

Never a dull moment in mixed martial arts.

 

