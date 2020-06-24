iHeartRadio

WATCH: UFC Fighter Says The Only Person In His Corner This Weekend Will Be...His Girlfriend?

EbSHTF8UMAA5onN

UFC Fighter Mike Perry is known for a lot of things.

  • Getting his nosed destroyed.

  • Getting into a very strange feud with fellow UFC fighter Darren Till.
  • And generally, just being all over the place in & out of the Octagon. 

Well, "Platinum" is 1-3 in his last four fights. So, he's done the most Mike Perry thing ever for his upcoming fight this weekend. 

“My girlfriend, just her,” Perry said. “If not, her and her friend.”

“I’m not listening to any coaches right now. Coaches who are saying things that they ain’t gonna go in there and do. They want it to be this way or this way, and like it’s a totally different way. I need a guy like me to hold mitts; I want to hold mitts for myself to be honest with you. I can show people a couple of techniques or whatever, and I’m just ready to fight for my life. … Ain’t nobody gonna take this from me.”

The full interview with Perry is right here, in case you think I'm making this shit up. 

Apparently, a lot of people thought he was making that shit up. So yesterday, he doubled down. 

And if you think you're puzzled by this, try being the guy fighting Perry this weekend.  

