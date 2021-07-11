WATCH: Vince Neil Ends Concert Early In Iowa, Which Wasn't Great

I’m a bit late on this, but figured it was worth passing along to anyone who hadn’t seen it and might be considering a trip to see Motley Crue when the border reopens.

Maybe don’t? Vince Neil doesn’t appear to be in concert shape.

Even by Vince standards, this is pretty bad. The footage is from Boone, Iowa, back at the beginning of June. More, from the Des Moines Register:

Neil and his solo band headlined the Boone River Valley Festival, which also featured Great White and Night Ranger. The band started out with "Looks That Kill" and transitioned to "Dr. Feelgood," where Neil forgot some of the lyrics to one of Crue's most famous songs. "I felt physical pain watching this," said one commenter on a clip of the performance posted to YouTube. And the show didn't get better as the night went on. When performing a cover of the Beatles' "Helter Skelter," Neil struggled to keep up with the song's tempo and lyrics. Commenters pointed out that the singer was reading the lyrics off of a printed out sheet of paper taped to the stage, and joked that the 60-year-old singer still wasn't able to keep up. "This looks like a middle aged Motley Crue cover band that plays at church festivals," one YouTube commenter wrote. The band got through 14 songs before calling it quits. While singing Crue-favorite "Girls, Girls, Girls," he stopped the performance.

Here’s the aforementioned Helter Skelter rendition, and some footage of Dr. Feelgood, too.

Here’s hoping Vince gets it together before the band heads out on a rescheduled stadium tour next year with Def Leppard.