WATCH: Virginia Tech Fans Lost Their Minds To Metallica, And It Showed Up As Earthquake Activity!

God, it’s good to have football back. NFL ball kicked off last night, and last weekend, NCAA football got going too, with the return of one of the coolest traditions in sports, at Lane Stadium in Virginia.

One more from tonight. Probably the best college football atmosphere I have ever been a part of. #Hokies fans brought it tonight. What a way to kick off this 2021 season.



Lane Stadium is special. @WDBJ7Sports pic.twitter.com/FpESBNPl2P — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoWDBJ) September 4, 2021

If you’re not familiar with ‘The Sandman Experience’, it’s guaranteed goosebumps every time you see it, with tens of thousands of football fans losing their collective shit to Metallica.

So much so, that last weekend it registered on a seismograph, which measures earthquake activity.

Seismograph readings for Blacksburg, VA last night. See if you can spot the Enter Sandman. pic.twitter.com/F0baAKGzKU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 4, 2021

And it wasn’t the only cool NCAA musical tradition that made a triumphant, bat shit crazy return.

JUMP AROUND IS BACK AND IT HAS NEVER HIT HARDER@BadgerFootball | @UWBadgers pic.twitter.com/waT3hmaOqO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2021

If you want to try and register some seismic activity in your living room tonight, Metallica’s on Kimmel, to celebrate their new deluxe boxset of ‘The Black Album’, which releases today, and album that turns 30 this year.