WATCH: Young Rage Fan SMASHES Cover Of Guerilla Radio, Gets Love From Tom Morello!
I know it’s looking a bit grim out there, but there are some feel good stories to be found, if you’re willing to look. Yesterday, Tom Morello showed some love for a young Rage Against The Machine fan who absolutely crushed a cover of Guerrilla Radio.
Well now we are on the right track https://t.co/R0J2rV8Mgz— Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 1, 2020
Her name’s Nandi Bushell. She lives in the UK. And she’s only ten years old.
Oh, and it’s not the first time she’s smashed a rock cover.
Or the first time she’s gotten some love from the artist she’s covered.
And, she made sure to send a message with the killer Rage cover job.
With Love and Respect to all, it’s #BlackLivesMatter. All life is equally beautiful and important. Replying with ‘All Lives Matter’ disregards the message and IS the problem. Acknowledge #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽— Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) June 1, 2020