WATCH: Young Rage Fan SMASHES Cover Of Guerilla Radio, Gets Love From Tom Morello!

Nandi-Bushell-Rage

I know it’s looking a bit grim out there, but there are some feel good stories to be found, if you’re willing to look. Yesterday, Tom Morello showed some love for a young Rage Against The Machine fan who absolutely crushed a cover of Guerrilla Radio.

 

 

Her name’s Nandi Bushell. She lives in the UK. And she’s only ten years old. 

Oh, and it’s not the first time she’s smashed a rock cover.

Or the first time she’s gotten some love from the artist she’s covered

And, she made sure to send a message with the killer Rage cover job. 