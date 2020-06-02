WATCH: Young Rage Fan SMASHES Cover Of Guerilla Radio, Gets Love From Tom Morello!

I know it’s looking a bit grim out there, but there are some feel good stories to be found, if you’re willing to look. Yesterday, Tom Morello showed some love for a young Rage Against The Machine fan who absolutely crushed a cover of Guerrilla Radio.

Well now we are on the right track https://t.co/R0J2rV8Mgz — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 1, 2020

Her name’s Nandi Bushell. She lives in the UK. And she’s only ten years old.

Oh, and it’s not the first time she’s smashed a rock cover.

Or the first time she’s gotten some love from the artist she’s covered.

And, she made sure to send a message with the killer Rage cover job.