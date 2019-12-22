Weed Hot Chocolate. The Office Christmas Episode Guide & The Best Whiskeys To Give For Christmas!

Let’s be honest with each other. It’s two days til Christmas, and at least half of the city isn’t working this week. The rest of us, who are? We’re not working terribly hard.

(I know this doesn’t apply to a lot of retail staff, who are busting their asses as we speak. We’re praying for you guys!)

So, for those of us looking to kill these last couple of work days before Santa arrives, I’ve put together a special Dude News. One chalk-full of useless stuff that’ll help you pass some time, and maybe provide you with some small talk material for that awkward holiday lunch at work.

Let’s do this.

They’re making marijuana hot chocolate now, did ya hear? Granted it’s in California, but that’s a Christmas tradition waiting to happen. The only problem is, it’s only available in California right now.

Thankfully, VICE has put together a little tutorial for anyone wanting to whip up some weed hot chocolate for Christmas 2019.

Would pair pretty nicely with Seth Rogen’s ‘The Night Before’, no?

If you’ve never seen YouTuber Ten Second Songs do holiday classics in the style of Metallica, Alice In Chains, System of a Down, and more, enjoy!

If you can pull up Netflix at work, The Office really did some of the best sitcom Christmas episodes ever. Nine seasons of Dunder Mifflin yielded seven Christmas tales, listed HERE: https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/the-office-christmas-episode-guide.html/

Got a bit more Christmas shopping to do, and whiskey is on the list? here’s some of the best whiskeys you can give, according to bartenders. There’s some real gems on this list, including one of my personal favourites, Stranahan’s. https://uproxx.com/life/best-whiskey-bottle-gift-2019/

Need some motivation to hit the gym before the holiday eating & drinking gets out of hand? Enjoy this animated short, where Rudolph gets his ass back into shape for the big night.

Won’t be long til World Juniors. The tourney kicks off in the Czech Republic on Boxing Day, and Team Canada finalized their roster over the weekend: https://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/juniors/lafreniere-leads-canadas-finalized-2020-world-junior-championship-roster/

And finally, if you’re still not in the Christmas spirit for some reason, let me help you with that.

for anyone struggling to get into the Christmas spirit, you're welcome. pic.twitter.com/MxIL2Wp14d — JD 🥃 (@JDfromCJAY) December 20, 2019

Hope the rest of your 2019 kicks ass! Thanks for listening to our show this year, and Merry friggin’ Christmas.