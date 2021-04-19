What's The Minimum Amount of Kills Needed To Beat GTA V? The Internet Found Out.

I’m not sure anyone was asking this question, but now we have the answer.

“What’s the minimum number of kills you’d have to have in order to finish Grand Theft Auto V?”

According to Playstation Universe, it depends which character you play with.

Reddit member TK-576 revealed that GTA 5 has a total of 726 necessary kills that you’ll perform during the main campaign. In terms of the split between characters, Franklin kills 295 individuals, Trevor eliminates 258 enemies, and Michael takes down 172. This might surprise some people considering Trevor is, well, a bit of a psychopath, but it’s Franklin who kills the most people. The number may vary although the kill total was based on a fully-recorded play through that had each character using stealth whenever possible, choosing to run instead of fighting and not running over a single pedestrian.

If you’re wondering what kind of free time you’d have to have to figure something like this, look at what Jesse showed me yesterday.

GTA V "roleplay"?

Still confused? Me too. More, from dotesports.

Grand Theft Auto V roleplay is the Twitch sensation that everyone’s talking about. Rockstar Games’ classic shoot ‘em up is a game defined by carnage, high-speed car chases, and free-for-all murder. It’s hectic and it’s tons of fun—especially when online comes into play. GTA roleplay takes the game to an entirely new level, though. It’s essentially World of Warcraft meets GTA. There’s no beloved Goldshire, but there are sports cars, automatic weapons, and helicopters. It’s mayhem and almost anything goes. If you have access to the online version of GTA, you’ll have the option to install the roleplay mod and join the game as a regular NPC—as opposed to any of the main characters. You could spawn into the server as a criminal mastermind or leader of a notorious gang. But you could just as easily become something as mundane as a chauffeur or even a milkman. Each GTA roleplay server is different, but some are more strict than others. You have to play by the rules and stick to your assigned role. There’s no time to think up a sentence, like WoW. With GTA roleplay, you have to take advantage of your acting skills, use your microphone, and improvise.

Aaaaaand now I’m kinda thinking about replaying GTA V.