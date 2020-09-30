Which Hollywood Sex Symbol Dude Has Had The Most Sex, By The Second? The Ringer Answers That!

And you thought YOU had a lot of pandemic time on your hands. The folks over at The Ringer decided to embark on a bit of a strange project: trying to figure out which Hollywood sex symbol dudes have had the most onscreen sex. And #1 might surprise you.

Keanu Reeves (568.92 seconds)

Robert Pattinson (410.95 seconds)

Jake Gyllenhaal (404.51 seconds)

Brad Pitt (392.07 seconds)

Robert Downey Jr. (337.14 seconds)

Mark Wahlberg (320.26 seconds)

Leonardo DiCaprio (260.62 seconds)

Ben Affleck (184 seconds)

Tom Cruise (176 seconds)

Timothee Chalamet (162.33 seconds)

My money was absolutely not on Keanu, gotta say. The article also jumps into the best/worst sex scenes ever.

The sex scene in Meet Joe Black is one minute and 45 seconds long. It’s peak Pitt touching a lady tenderly, like how you touch new sheets for the first couple days. Before the sex starts, Pitt and Claire Forlani remove each other’s clothing at a pace that I can only describe as “sloth-like.”

Tom Cruise’s sex scene in Top Gun (set to “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin) is arguably what turned Cruise into a bankable Hollywood icon, but it is … strange. The scene has an alarming amount of Tom tongue, and Cruise’s tranquil thrusts are so slow that I have physics concerns. I do not know why this made people in the 1980s horny.

Their “Rate of Sex” ranking is interesting, too. Breaking down what percentage of their movies these leading dudes have movie sex in. There’s a full article, and a more comprehensive list HERE.