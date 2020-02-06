WOAH, Nine Poachers Caught In Northern Alberta...With Robot Deer?!

Fell down a cool rabbit hole yesterday. While reading about how Fish & Wildlife corralled nine poachers in Northern Alberta over the last two years, using a pretty unique tool.

Robot deer.

Yes, you read that correctly. Robotic deer.

And, as it turns out, this is pretty common practice in the war against poachers, all over North America.

And, even cooler, it’s not just deer! According to the Washington Post, there’s many species(?) of these robo-animals, including deer, elk, bear, turkey, fox, and wolf! They’re not cheap, ranging anywhere from $2-5,000. And the reason they look so authentic? They’re made from authentic hides, bought legally.

Pretty cool to see state-of-the-art technology like this being used to catch poachers right here in Alberta!