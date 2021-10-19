iHeartRadio

WOAH: The Milwaukee Bucks Championship Rings Are Insane

Pardon my French, but holy shit.

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrated last year’s NBA Championship before kickstarting the 2021-22 season, and the championship rings the players got were insane, even by NBA ring standards.

 

 

Yes, that’s a QR code on it, that brings up a highlights package of the championship season. Oh, and the ability for it to be worn as bling, likely to save the permanent loss of whatever finger someone might put it on. Made by Jason of Beverly Hills, which I'm assuming is as fancy as it sounds, and this thing looks. The best part though? When the NBA on TNT reporter dropped it during a feature.

 

 

Yup.

 

 

Congrats to Giannis and the Bucks, on the championship…and that bling.

