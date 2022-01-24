WOAH: Turns Out, Patrick Mahomes Once Lived In Alberta?!

I was today years old when I learned that Patrick Mahomes has a connection to the province of Alberta. In fact, he used to live here.

NFL quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was born the same year that his super bowl competitor, Tom Brady, was drafted to the Montréal Expos in 1995. Patrick’s father, Pat Sr, played for the Expos farm team, the Edmonton Trappers, in 2004. pic.twitter.com/pqgR2qYTCY — Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) January 26, 2021

Sure enough, checks out! There he is, Patrick Mahomes (the first!), listed on the Trappers' roster from 2004.

And, maybe the apple didn't fall far from the tree.

Anyway, that's about enough Mahomes talk from me. If anyone needs me, I'll be continuing to lick my wounds while sobbing uncontrollably and jumping through folding tables.