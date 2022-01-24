iHeartRadio

WOAH: Turns Out, Patrick Mahomes Once Lived In Alberta?!

Screenshot 2022-01-24 110210

I was today years old when I learned that Patrick Mahomes has a connection to the province of Alberta. In fact, he used to live here.

Sure enough, checks out! There he is, Patrick Mahomes (the first!), listed on the Trappers' roster from 2004.  

 

And, maybe the apple didn't fall far from the tree.

Anyway, that's about enough Mahomes talk from me. If anyone needs me, I'll be continuing to lick my wounds while sobbing uncontrollably and jumping through folding tables. 

