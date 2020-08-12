Yes, Kraft Does Want You To Try Mac & Cheese For Brekfast

You’re gonna have to stay with me on this one, because your initial reaction to the idea is gonna be a hard “NO”, I’d assume.

But what about Kraft Dinner for breakfast?

Isn’t it about time that the most important meal of the day is also the tastiest? Have you tried having Kraft Mac & Cheese for breakfast? pic.twitter.com/zvigmyfZek — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) August 6, 2020

Kraft is trying to make that a thing. And according to Food Beast, there’s an appetite for it. Figuratively, and literally.

Data from Tastewise, an AI platform that analyzes patterns around food on the internet, has also found mentions of mac and cheese for breakfast or brunch climb by 50% over the past year.

The people over at Kraft ran a brief campaign where they gave away special boxes of breakfast Mac & cheese, and swiftly ran out.

Apparently, the plan is for this to get a full release in 2021. Really nothing different, just a bit of a different look for Kraft’s Mac & cheese, maybe to make people feel less weird/ashamed of KD for breakfast.

There’s only one logical thing to do. Get yourself properly wake/baked this weekend, and try to make your own breakfast mac & cheese.

Or, if you’re feeling especially adventurous and/or baked, maybe mac & cheese pancakes?

I'm weirdly hungry, considering it's not even 10 AM yet.