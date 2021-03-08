iHeartRadio

929292
Sms*

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS: A Brawl Breaks Out At Bath & Body Works

Bath-And-Body-Works-Fight-YouTube

Did you hear about the big brawl at Bath & Body Works?

That sounds like the setup for a joke, but there’s no punchline here, dudes. Just a bunch of people throwing down at a location in Scottsdale, Arizona.

 

 

TMZ managed to track down an alternate angle of the scrap, and an update from the cops.

“Scottsdale PD tells TMZ ... two women were criminally charged in connection to this incident, but wouldn't say which ones or what the charges were.

We're told a preliminary investigation shows the whole thing started because somebody cut in line, and SPD insists this had nothing to do with race or mask-wearing.”

Imagine going out to buy a few new bath bombs and ending up in a fist fight? Never change, America. 

