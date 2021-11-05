Jesse & JD's Rocking Around the Christmas Tree

Lots of kids dream of becoming a rock star….but a lot of their families can’t afford to take the first step.

Jesse and JD’s Rocking Around the Christmas tree is gifting 92 brand new guitars from Guitarworks to 92 deserving kids.

To nominate a child, fill out the form below.

Then listen every Friday from now until Christmas for “free guitar Friday” when Jesse and JD will surprise a bunch of future rocks stars with their very first guitar.

Jesse and JD’s rocking around the Christmas tree…brought to you by the CJAY 92 Kids fund and our good friends at Guitarworks.