Listening to CJAY 92 Just Got Easier!
Looking for more ways to listen to CJAY 92? Calgary’s Best Rock is accessible across many platforms so you can stay tuned-in to your favourite radio station without a radio! Here are 3 EASY ways to listen.
1. CJAY 92 Website
You’re in the right place! At the bottom of the page you’ll see “Listen Live”, hit the play button and start listening to your favourite music instantly!
2. iHeartRadio App
Download the iHeartRadio App on Google Play or the App Store and take CJAY 92 with you wherever you go!
3. Smart Speakers
Listening to your favourite stations got even easier with voice assistance like Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple Home.
Google Home
CJAY 92 is now available via Google Assistant on phones and smart speakers like Google Home.
You can connect to us at any time with a command such as "Hey Google, play C-J-A-Y Ninety-Two."
To configure your Alexa to play CJAY 92, simply say: “Alexa, PLAY C-J-A-Y Ninety-Two."
Apple Homepod
To connect to CJAY 92 on your Apple Homepod, simply say "Hey Siri, play me C-J-A-Y Ninety-Two."
