You Won't BELIEVE Where Flames Fans Rank When It Comes To Potty-Mouthed NHL Fans

Calgary ranks #1 for a lot of things, and for the most part we can be proud of the titles we hold!

.....for the most part.

I'm not entirely sure that we can be "proud" of this one.

According to a recent study done by Casino.org, Calgary Flames fans are the MOST VULGAR FANS IN ALL OF THE NHL. 

Yeah dude...not just Canadian teams. The entire league. 

Another surprising thing about this study: Canucks fans are the #2 most foul-mouthed fans! 

Click here to read more about the study. Here's the full list:

 

