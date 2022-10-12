iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram
929292
Sms*

In the Know YYC Description

In the Know YYC is where CJAY 92 connects you to interesting people, places and things in and around Calgary. We want to keep you IN THE KNOW all year round! Interested in being featured on IN THE KNOW or have a topic you want us to explore? CLICK HERE!

12