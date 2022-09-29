Rate Our Rock Survey Link - September 16
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:00 p.m. MST on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and closes at 11:59 p.m. MST on Friday, September 30, 2022. Open to legal residents of Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province of residence. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. One prize available to be won, a cheque in the amount of $500 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period for all the participating stations. Complete contest rules and entry available at iheartradio.ca
WOAH!!! Check out the new 'The Last Of Us' trailer!Cannot wait for this to hit the screen!
CJAY 92 Rocks The OffspringWednesday November 23, 2022 at Grey Eagle Event Centre Full details inside!
NEW RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS!The Red Hot Chilli Peppers dropped a new song this morning!
CJAY 92 ROCKS Sloan!March 9th, 2023 at Dickens! Full details inside.
Pumpkins After Dark Starts TONIGHT at WinsportHalloween is just around the corner - and what better way to get into the spooky spirit then checking out Pumpkins After Dark - Canada’s award-winning outdoor Halloween event. Featuring over 6,000+ hand-carved pumpkins!
CJAY 92 ROCKS GEDfestOctober 15th, 2022 at The Rooftop YYC. Full details inside!
LISTEN: Mariah Carey's Releasing Her Long Lost Grunge Album...Wait, there was a Mariah Carey grunge album?
LOOK: There's More Metallica Whiskey Coming, With Eight Songs Used In The Distilling ProcessMore Metallica whiskey, anyone?