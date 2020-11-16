19th Annual Champions of Hope Charity Sno-Pitch
CJAY 92 ROCKS
19TH ANNUAL CHAMPIONS OF HOPE CHARITY SNO-PITCH TOURNAMENT
Presented by Electronic Recycling Association
Sponsored by Mr. Lube - Tires & Maintenance
Saturday, December 12
Online Poker Tournament
Monday, December 7 - Saturday, December 12
Online Auction
2020 has forced us to re-invent the event to be Covid-19 aware, friendly and 100% on-line. We can't all ball together this year, so we're moving things safely indoors with an Online Poker Tournament through Str8bet.net on December 12th! Plus, get your holiday shopping done with the weeklong Online Auction starting December 7th!
To register or make a donation, contact our Sno-Pitch Angel, Jo-Jo
Email: jojo@redlightning.ca or Call: 403-519-7548
100% of the money supports the CJAY 92 Kids Fund.
We NEED your donations to make our 19th Anniversary MONUMENTAL! Gift certificates, staycations, services, bikes, bats, gift baskets. Whatever you have, we’ll take it, auction it off and give all the money to the Kids!
Thanks for your support! Calgary would suck without you!
