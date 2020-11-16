CJAY 92 ROCKS

19TH ANNUAL CHAMPIONS OF HOPE CHARITY SNO-PITCH TOURNAMENT

Presented by Electronic Recycling Association

Sponsored by Mr. Lube - Tires & Maintenance



Saturday, December 12

Online Poker Tournament

Monday, December 7 - Saturday, December 12

Online Auction



2020 has forced us to re-invent the event to be Covid-19 aware, friendly and 100% on-line. We can't all ball together this year, so we're moving things safely indoors with an Online Poker Tournament through Str8bet.net on December 12th! Plus, get your holiday shopping done with the weeklong Online Auction starting December 7th!

To register or make a donation, contact our Sno-Pitch Angel, Jo-Jo

Email: jojo@redlightning.ca or Call: 403-519-7548



100% of the money supports the CJAY 92 Kids Fund.



We NEED your donations to make our 19th Anniversary MONUMENTAL! Gift certificates, staycations, services, bikes, bats, gift baskets. Whatever you have, we’ll take it, auction it off and give all the money to the Kids!



Thanks for your support! Calgary would suck without you!



