2 Drive Thru Pancake Breakfasts For Covid Stampede 2020

Hey if you're jonesing for some FREE pancakes during this covid era stampede, not to fear!

Calgary Stampede are going to have 2 free pancake breakfasts this year and if you have a car, you'll be fine as they are drive thru.

The Breakfasts are:

Saturday, July 4th 9-noon at the CrossIron Mall in Balzac

Wednesday, July 8th 9-4pm at the Stampede grounds

You will have to register before you go and remember the Stampede are trying their best to keep the Stampede spirit alive and also have some other events social distancing events planned aswell. To register for the pancake breakfasts and see what else is going on, click here!

Yee-Haw!

Chris