Join CJAY 92 on December 3rd and 4th, 2022, as we ROCK the 20th Annual 2.0 Champions of Hope Charity Sno-Pitch at Penbrooke Meadows Community Association!

In 2002, The Champions of Hope organizers planned the first ever Charity Sno-Pitch Tournament in support of The CJAY 92 Kids Fund. The CJAY 92 Kid's Fund was created in 2000 with a mandate to assist less fortunate families and their children in and around the Calgary area. At the time, few people thought, one-weekend of slo-pitch in the snow and freezing cold weather would raise much cash, but they were dead wrong - the generosity of the CJAY 92 listeners, participants and local businesses was overwhelming!

To register your team, make a donation or volunteer, contact our Sno-Pitch Angel, Jo-Jo.

CJAY 92 ROCKS the 20th Annual 2.0 Champions of Hope Charity Sno-Pitch December 3rd and 4th! Register today!

Sponsored by Mr. Lube. Same day tire service, ready when you are!