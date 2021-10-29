20th Annual Champions of Hope Charity Sno-Pitch
CJAY 92 ROCKS
20th Champions of Hope Charity Sno-Pitch Tournament – Online Edition
Presented by Mr. Lube
Saturday, December 11
Online Poker Tournament
Monday, December 6 - Saturday, December 11
Online Auction
To register or make a donation, contact our Sno-Pitch Angel, Jo-Jo
Email: jojo@redlightning.ca or Call: 403-519-7548
100% of the money supports the CJAY 92 Kids Fund.
Thanks for your support! Calgary would suck without you!
