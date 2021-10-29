iHeartRadio
20th Annual Champions of Hope Charity Sno-Pitch

20th Champions of Hope Charity Sno-Pitch Tournament – Online Edition
Presented by Mr. Lube

Saturday, December 11
Online Poker Tournament

Monday, December 6 - Saturday, December 11
Online Auction

To register or make a donation, contact our Sno-Pitch Angel, Jo-Jo
Email: jojo@redlightning.ca or Call: 403-519-7548

100% of the money supports the CJAY 92 Kids Fund.

Thanks for your support! Calgary would suck without you!

20th Annual Champions of Hope Charity Sno-Pitch Tournament presented by  Mr. Lube - Tires & Maintenance!

   
 

 

 

 

