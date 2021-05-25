25 Years Since We Lost Sublime's Bradley Nowell (02/22/68-05/25/96)

On May 25th, 1996 at the Ocean View Motel (Seascape Inn now) in San Francisco Bradley Nowell the frontman for ska/punk/reggae band Sublime passed away from a heroin overdose. He was 28.

- 7 days after marrying his Troy Dendecker, his girlfriend and mother to his child.

- Exactly 11 months after his child Jakob was born.

- Although on a short tour of Northern California at the time, Bradley's death was just a few days before Sublime were to head to Europe.

- A few weeks after the self titled album was recorded at Willy Nelson's studio in Austin Texas.

Many including myself were becoming fans of the band and not realising that Bradley was no longer with us.

Prior to Nowell's death, Sublime had released 40 Ounces To Freedom and Robbin' the Hood. Both albums had a huge impact on the bands popularity in California.

Sublime's self titled album was released just weeks after his death on July 30, 1996.

To read up more on Bradley Nowell click here.

Sublime still tour with Rome, I was going to see them last year in LA but damn covid hit.

RiP Bradley Nowell (February 22, 1968 – May 25, 1996)

Chris Foord