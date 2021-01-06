This weekend will mark 5 years since we lost David Bowie and his rockstar friends aren’t going to let us forget him. This Friday Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Joe Elliot of Def Leppard, Perry Ferrell of Janes Addiction, members of The Rolling Stones, The Cult and more are going to pay tribute to David Bowie with an online concert called ‘A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day’. It starts at 7PM MST and tickets are on sale right now at rollinglivestudios.com



If you want more Bowie in your life than this, there is also a Bowie musical Lazarus, starring Michael C. Hall (Dexter) that will stream three performances this weekend. Tickets to this event are available at dice.com



