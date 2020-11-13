A Bunch Of Virtual Rock Shows For The Weekend!

​Queens of The Stone Age. Slipknot, Metallica and Foo Fighters all have virtual rock shows for us to check out this weekend! Check these out!

All Within My Hands acoustic benefit concert is this Saturday at 3pm. Your ticket purchase will allow you to watch the concert up to 48-hours after the livestream. Tickets start at around $15 at metallica.com Foo Fighters just announced a show coming up at The Roxy tomorrow at 6pm . You can see the show, backstage action and more from a "can cam" attached to Dave Grohl's own can of Coors Light. Tickets are $15 at nocapshows.com