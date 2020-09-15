A Dude Who Covers Songs In The Style Of Blink 182
I came across this Youtube channel by a guy named Alex Melton, and I think this may become JD, the biggest Blink fan evers new favourite channel.
He does all different kind of Blink songs.
Check out "I Miss Ya'll" done as if Blink 182 was a country band.
What if Blink 182 wrote 'Semi Charmed Life' by Third Eye Blind?
How about if Country Blink 182 wrote 'First Date'
and here is if Blink 182 covered 'Jamie All Over' but Tom forgot the words!
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
Celebrate National Tradesperson Day with a $100 IRWIN®️ Tools Prize PackListen to CJAY 92 ALL DAY Friday for your chance to win a $100 IRWIN®️ Tools Prize Pack!