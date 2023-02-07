A Fawlty Towers Reboot Is Coming!

One of the best comedy series out there has to be Fawlty Towers starring John Cleese.

So good in fact that I always find it hard to believe that only 12 episodes were made 40 years ago.

dailymail UK, BBC

This time around John Cleese and his daughter Camilla will write and star in the reprise version where Basil Fawlty (john Cleese) opens up a boutique property.

Not to much of the shows plot is known but if it's anything like the original, it'll be fantastic.

Now we wait.

Rock!

Foord