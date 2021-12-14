A Kiss Museum Is Headed To Las Vegas

Gene Simmons has been seen a lot in Las Vegas lately and apparently it's not to just to attend a lot of Rock Shows....(he also has a home there).

The Kiss Bass Player has also been in Vegas preparing a Kiss Museum!

“I was in Las Vegas to start working on the Kiss museum, which is really just my collection, because I’ve got a half-century of Kiss stuff, I want the fans to see it.” - Gene Simmons, las Vegas Review - Journal via Ultmate Classic Rock

Gene had the almost 3 and half trailers full of Kiss memorbilia set up at his home for a while...







The Kiss Museum should be up and running in 2022 ...

"You can play golf, you can have your photo taken, you can take videos of yourself onstage with Kiss and then go visit my private collection," - Gene Simmons



The Kiss Museum will be located in the Masquerade Village at the Rio Hotel and Casino.

Simmons also stated that a Kiss residency hasn't been ruled out either.



Rock!

Chris Foord