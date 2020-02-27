iHeartRadio
A Man Robbed A Tim Hortons In CrossIron Mills...With A Rubber Chicken

chicken

I have no words for this.

On February 11th, a man entered a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills and managed to rob the place using a rubber chicken.

He placed it over a donation box and "stuffed" it into the chicken....concealing it and effectively robbing the place. 
 

 

 

 

I almost want to applaud him. Almost.

Anyways, the police are asking if anyone knows anything about this guy. Here's his description:

 

  •  A Caucasian male
  •  Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava
  •  Holding a rubber chicken

For real. That's the description. 

 

CLICK HERE to check out the full article. 

