A Man Robbed A Tim Hortons In CrossIron Mills...With A Rubber Chicken

I have no words for this.

On February 11th, a man entered a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills and managed to rob the place using a rubber chicken.

He placed it over a donation box and "stuffed" it into the chicken....concealing it and effectively robbing the place.



I almost want to applaud him. Almost.

Anyways, the police are asking if anyone knows anything about this guy. Here's his description:

A Caucasian male

Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava

Holding a rubber chicken

For real. That's the description.

