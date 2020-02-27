A Man Robbed A Tim Hortons In CrossIron Mills...With A Rubber Chicken
I have no words for this.
On February 11th, a man entered a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills and managed to rob the place using a rubber chicken.
He placed it over a donation box and "stuffed" it into the chicken....concealing it and effectively robbing the place.
I almost want to applaud him. Almost.
Anyways, the police are asking if anyone knows anything about this guy. Here's his description:
- A Caucasian male
- Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava
- Holding a rubber chicken
For real. That's the description.
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
The Glorious Sons TicketsListen to the CJAY Morning Show all week to win tickets!
-
Black Label Society TicketsEnter to win FREE Black Label Society tickets!