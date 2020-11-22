A Neil Peart Drum kit is going to be auctioned off

2020 started off with a kick in the nuts (and only got worse). On Jan 7th, brain cancer had taken the life of legendary Rush Drummer Neil Peart. Sadly his passing took many of us by surprise as Neil wanted to keep his illness quiet.

Skip ahead through arough 2020 and now a drum kit that Neil used from 1974-1977 both on stage and in studio will go to auction in the next few weeks. The drum kit was used on albums such as "Fly By Night," "Caress of Steel" and "2112," and many live shows inluding a 3 show stint at Toronto's Massey Hall.

Check out the details of the drum kit and more on the auction here.

RIP Neil Peart,

Chris Foord